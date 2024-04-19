Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1? Check all details here
Voting in 102 parliamentary seats and 92 Assembly Constituencies to be held today.
Banks in several states are set to remain closed today i.e. on April 19 due to the phase 1 polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will be held in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase today. In addition to this, polling will also be held in 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim.