Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1? Check all details here

Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1? Check all details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Voting in 102 parliamentary seats and 92 Assembly Constituencies to be held today.

Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1? Check all details here

Banks in several states are set to remain closed today i.e. on April 19 due to the phase 1 polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will be held in 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase today. In addition to this, polling will also be held in 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates

According to RBI's bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks will be closed on April 19 in Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Dehradun, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong due to the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024/Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2024/Bye-Election to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vilavancode Constituency, Kanniyakumari District.

Meanwhile, the states where Lok Sabha Polls will be held in the first phase include Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5 seats), Bihar (4 seats), Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Madhya Pradesh (6 seats), Maharashtra (5 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Rajasthan (12 seats), Sikkim (1 seat), Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (8 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), West Bengal (3 seats), Andaman and Nicobar (1 seat), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Lakshadweep (1 seat) and Puducherry (1 seat).

Will online banking transactions be possible today?

Though the banks will remain closed in the above mentioned cities, customers will be able to access the online banking services. Customers can conduct their banking activities via banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions.

