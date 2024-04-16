Are battery-powered home appliances in our future?
Heidi Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Apr 2024, 09:12 PM IST
SummaryAppliances with batteries are designed to keep working when the power goes off. Some researchers believe they also could help prop up the electrical grid.
Imagine that your major home appliances run on batteries. Using regular cords that plug into standard 120-volt outlets, the appliances charge themselves when power is cheapest and store enough energy so that during a blackout, you can still cook, do laundry and keep your refrigerator going, while also recharging your smartphone and ensuring your Wi-Fi router never loses connectivity.
