Are battery-powered home appliances in our future?

Among the startups in the area is Channing Street Copper, which has received more than $3 million in funding from the Energy Department and private investors. The company has developed an induction range, called Charlie, which has four burners plus a convection oven, along with a brick-like lithium iron phosphate battery that can be charged from a standard 120-volt outlet. The stored energy in the battery allows the range to deliver a high-powered cooking experience without the need for a 240-volt outlet, and it can keep the range running so owners can cook and boil water when the power is out. The $5,999 range, which the company estimates will cost around $4,000 after tax credits and rebates, will start shipping this summer.