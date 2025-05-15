‘Are nuclear weapons safe with Pakistan?’ asks Rajnath Singh; seeks IAEA monitoring

India-Pakistan Conflict: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sought an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, questioning if the same was ‘safe’ in the hands of a “rogue and irresponsible nation”.

What Did Rajnath Singh Say? Pakistan's nuclear arsenal should be brought under the surveillance of the UN's nuclear agency, Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, following last week's conflict between India and Pakistan.

“I wanted to raise this question for the world: are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of a rogue and irresponsible nation?” Rajnath Singh told troops at an army base in Srinagar, Kashmir.

“I believe that Pakistan's atomic weapons should be brought under he surveillance of IAEA. I want to say this very clearly,” he said.

“The entire world has seen how Pakistan has irresponsibly threatened India with nuclear attacks multiple times.”

Pakistan has consistently maintained throughout the conflict with India that the use of nuclear weapons was not under consideration. In contrast, India has firmly asserted that it will not be intimidated by what it terms ‘nuclear blackmail’ from its neighbour.

New Delhi has categorically denied targeting Pakistan’s nuclear installations during the recent conflict. Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, told reporters, “We have not hit Kirana Hills,” referring to the rocky mountain range in Pakistan believed by some reports to house the country’s nuclear arsenal. He added with a hint of sarcasm, “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it,” emphasising that the site was not among the targets struck by Indian forces.

India versus Pakistan: Nuclear Arsenal India and Pakistan possess nearly comparable nuclear arsenals, with India estimated to have around 180 warheads and Pakistan approximately 170 as of 2025.

India maintains a declared 'No First Use' (NFU) policy, committing to use nuclear weapons only in retaliation, emphasising credible minimum deterrence and restraint. Its nuclear triad includes land-based ballistic missiles (like the Agni series), air-delivered weapons, and sea-based platforms such as nuclear-powered submarines.

Conversely, Pakistan has not adopted an NFU stance and follows a ‘Full Spectrum Deterrence’ doctrine, which allows for the potential first use of nuclear weapons, including tactical nuclear arms, to counter India's conventional military superiority.

Pakistan's arsenal primarily consists of land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, with sea-based nuclear capabilities still under development.

While India’s nuclear command is under civilian control through the Nuclear Command Authority, Pakistan’s strategic control is exercised by its National Command Authority.

What is IAEA? The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation established in 1957 to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and prevent its military application, including nuclear weapons.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, it operates within the United Nations system and reports to both the General Assembly and the Security Council.

The IAEA facilitates scientific and technical cooperation among its 180 member states, implements safeguards to monitor nuclear programmes and promotes nuclear safety and security worldwide.