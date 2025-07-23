Are schools open today—July 23, Wednesday? Schools shut in THESE cities due to Shivratri and Kanwar Yatra; Check here

Schools in multiple states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand will be closed due to Sawan Shivratri and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra on July 23, 2025, Wednesday.

The closures are primarily aimed at avoiding traffic congestion and ensuring student safety in areas expecting heavy pilgrim movement and temple crowding.

In Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), all schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut, though online classes are allowed in accordance with district administration guidelines. In Ghaziabad, schools are shut for Sawan Shivratri, with the option to conduct online sessions.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar will remain closed until July 23, with strict enforcement measures ordered for any non-compliance. Similarly, in Hapur, Badaun, Bareilly, and Saharanpur, schools have been directed to stay closed from July 16 to July 23.

In Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), a holiday has been declared due to the large number of pilgrims visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple. In Haridwar (Uttarakhand), schools will remain closed on July 23 in light of the heavy footfall expected for the Kanwar Yatra.

In Telangana, while there is no official holiday for Shivratri, a statewide bandh on July 23 has prompted most schools and junior colleges to suspend physical classes.

No holiday confirmed on July 23 in Delhi, Punjab However, in Punjab, there has been no official announcement regarding school closures for Sawan Shivratri or the Kanwar Yatra, so schools and colleges will function normally on July 23.

In Delhi, there is speculation that schools may remain closed on Sawan Shivratri; however, no official confirmation has been released so far. Parents and students are encouraged to check with their respective schools for the most current updates.