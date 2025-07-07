Are schools open today — July 7? Check Muharram holiday date and other holidays in July

The question about school holiday on July 7 on the occasion Muharram is making headlines. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar began on June 27 and the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, was observed on Sunday Hence, the most auspicious day of Muharram was observed on July 6, as per list of Gazetted holidays. This implies that July 7 will not be a school holiday.