Are schools open today — July 7? Check Muharram holiday date and other holidays in July

The question about school holiday on July 7 on the occasion Muharram is making headlines. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar began on June 27 and the 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, was observed on Sunday Hence, the most auspicious day of Muharram was observed on July 6, as per list of Gazetted holidays. This implies that July 7 will not be a school holiday.
Sunday holiday: All Sundays in July are non-working days, including July 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Kanwar Yatra: It is possible that some schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Haridwar declare a school holiday due to Kanwar Yatra but no official confirmation has been made yet. Official announcement is awaited.
Upcoming important events in this month:
July 10 – Eid-ul-Azha
July 11 – World Population Day
July 15 – World Youth Skills Day
July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day
July 22 – Chandrayaan-2 Launch Day (commemoration)
July 26 – Kargil Vijay Diwas
July 28 – World Hepatitis Day
July 29 – International Tiger Day