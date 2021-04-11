Are tech schools in India preparing students for the AI/ML age?

AI/ML, in Dave’s view, will permeate every field in the years ahead, which means students should not be looking at it purely from a software development perspective. One of his students in the data science course at Harvard was an equine biologist. “It turns out that horse ecology requires a lot of statistical slash machine learning skills," says Dave. “I’m trained as an astrophysicist and my own field has been completely revolutionized. That’s actually how I got into machine learning because with the improvement in chips in the early 2000s, we started not being able to keep up with the data we were getting on our telescopes. We had to start doing it automatically."