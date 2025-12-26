Are UP offices, schools, colleges closed tomorrow? Yogi govt issues executive order in view of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Saturday, as per latest directive. The UP government declared 27 December as a public holiday on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

The Department of General Administration had issued executive orders to announce the designated day as a public holiday, District Magistrate Arvind Bangari said. In the order, the DM office said that the list of holidays for the year 2025, released by Uttar Pradesh government's General Administration Department, Lucknow, on 17 December 2024, has been amended.

A public holiday has been declared on 27 December 2025 on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, as per the revised list. On this day, the birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru — Guru Gobind Singh Ji— is celebrated. Gurudwara's across the country are decked up to celebrate 359th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

In Punjab, annual 'Shaheedi Sabha' is held for three days from 25 to 27 December to mark the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's mother and two younger sons. The three-day religious congregation at Fatehgarh Sahib district aims to foster courage, conviction and righteousness and the ideals of Sahibzades.

Veer Bal Diwas Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on 26 December to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the young sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji — the Sahibzades. The mark the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the Union Government has organised participative programmes across the country. The objective of this nation-wide observance is to educate citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of two Sahibzadas, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice and valour of the young heroes of India's history.

During the programme at Bharat Mandapam today, awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Veer Bal Diwas’ is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades.”

He added, “We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations."

From storytelling sessions, poetry recitations and poster-making to essay-writing competitions, a wide range of extra-curricular activites are being organised by schools, Anganwadi centres and other educational institutions. PM Modi is set to address a gathering at Bharat Mandapam today where Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) recipients will be present.