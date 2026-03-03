Are you an Indian stuck in Dubai, Qatar, other Gulf countries amid US-Israel-Iran conflict? Here's what you should do

Indian embassies in West Asia have issued separate directives for Indian nationals stuck in the 14 Gulf nations, where a conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has caused severe disruptions, with airspaces being closed and travel being limited.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar, in its recent update, issued a slew of instructions for the Indian community in the country, urging them to follow local orders and avoid travelling, as the Qatari airspace is still shut.

Advertisement

Here is what you should do if you are an Indian stuck in any of the 14 Gulf nations amid the Israel-US-Iran conflict.

Follow instructions The Indian Embassy in Qatar has asked Indian nationals to follow the news and adhere to the guidance issued by authorities.

“The Indian community is requested to closely follow news and guidance issued by Qatari authorities through official channels. Residents are urged to rely only on verified and official information,” it said.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi also issued a similar instruction, asking Indian nationals to follow local guidelines. Other embassies, like the one in Dubai, have also asked Indian nationals to follow the instructions issued by authorities.

Remain indoors The embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs have also asked all Indians to remain indoors amid the conflict as these 14 countries are getting hit or are at the risk of getting struck by drones and missiles amid the conflict. On Monday, a US fighter jet was shot down in friendly fire, which emphasizes the uncertainty of the situation.

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Interior of Qatar has emphasized the importance of remaining. indoors and staying in safe, enclosed places to safeguard public safety. Residents are advised not to go out except in cases of extreme necessity. All Indian nationals are strongly urged to strictly adhere to these instructions,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar said.

Avoid travel It is also advisable to avoid travel, as airspaces remain closed and only limited air operations are happening. The Dubai Airport has resumed its operations. However, Qatar's airspace is still closed, and flights are not operating on these routes.

“The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that Qatari airspace remains closed. Accordingly, operations at Hamad International Airport are suspended and will resume once the Authority announces the safe reopening of airspace. Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport and to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar said.

Advertisement

Get help from officials The embassies have also emphasised the importance of contacting officials and have issued phone, email and WhatsApp numbers.

"For any immediate assistance, the Indian Embassy in Doha can be reached via its 24/7 helpline at 974-55647502, email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in," the advisory from the Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar reads.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also issued numbers —

Toll-free number: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971543090571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on Sunday with his counterparts from several Gulf countries amid rising tensions in West Asia, stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

Key Takeaways Stay updated by following official news sources and embassy communications.

Adhere strictly to local guidelines and safety instructions issued by authorities.

Avoid unnecessary travel due to closed airspaces and limited flight operations.