‘Are you guys hiring?’ — Woman asks dating app matches for job, sparks debate on labour market woes

A woman on X went viral for using Hinge to find a job. Her post sparked both laughter and concern over the tough job market, with some calling her move “genius” while others lamented the state of hiring. Many agreed: unconventional times call for unconventional strategies.

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Advertisement
A woman has asked Hinge matches for job opportunities.(X)

In a job market that often feels impossible to break into, one woman has decided to take a bold new approach—using her dating app matches as potential employers instead of romantic prospects.

Also Read | Urban unemployment eases to 6.4% in Q3 FY2025: NSSO

In a now-viral post on X, she shared a screenshot of her dating app matches, where she ditched traditional dating banter in favour of career networking. Her reply to one of the commentors said:

“Currently intern audio engineering/studio hand. However, I am willing to learn and do ANYTHING. I’m a fast learner, proficient at anything I need to do, and desperate to not starve.”

Advertisement

 

Also Read | People are moving away from dating apps; What are they choosing instead?

She captioned the post: “I’m done with Indeed applications, I’m taking matters into my own hands.” The internet quickly took notice, with many users applauding her creativity while also expressing frustration over the current job market.

Advertisement

“It’s genuinely come to this. Nobody is hiring like they say they are,” one person commented. Another user called her move “literally cracking the system,” while someone else said, “WAIT THIS IS A REALLY GOOD IDEA.”

Also Read | The Year of the Snake to bring a balance in job market

Her unconventional job search highlights the struggles many face in securing employment, with traditional applications often leading nowhere. Whether her approach lands her a job or not, one thing is certain: she’s got people talking.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNews‘Are you guys hiring?’ — Woman asks dating app matches for job, sparks debate on labour market woes
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 08:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App