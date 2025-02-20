‘Are you guys hiring?’ — Woman asks dating app matches for job, sparks debate on labour market woes

In a job market that often feels impossible to break into, one woman has decided to take a bold new approach—using her dating app matches as potential employers instead of romantic prospects.

In a now-viral post on X, she shared a screenshot of her dating app matches, where she ditched traditional dating banter in favour of career networking. Her reply to one of the commentors said:

“Currently intern audio engineering/studio hand. However, I am willing to learn and do ANYTHING. I’m a fast learner, proficient at anything I need to do, and desperate to not starve.”

She captioned the post: “I’m done with Indeed applications, I’m taking matters into my own hands.” The internet quickly took notice, with many users applauding her creativity while also expressing frustration over the current job market.

“It’s genuinely come to this. Nobody is hiring like they say they are,” one person commented. Another user called her move “literally cracking the system,” while someone else said, “WAIT THIS IS A REALLY GOOD IDEA.”

