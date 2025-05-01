‘Are you planning to have children..?’ HR’s ‘illegal question’ leaves candidate in disbelief; post goes viral on Reddit

A senior software developer was left shocked after what seemed like a promising final interview with a mid-sized tech company took a sharp turn when the HR director posed an illegal and inappropriate question about her personal life.

After a successful round of technical and management interviews, and with the salary range aligning with expectations, the candidate believed that she was nearing a job offer. However, just as the interview was wrapping up, the HR director reportedly said, “Just one last question before we finish up…” and proceeded to ask, “Could you tell me if you're planning to have children in the next few years?”

Initially taken aback, the candidate asked for clarification, thinking it might have been a misunderstanding. Instead, the HR doubled down: “We just want to know about your family planning situation for our team planning purposes.”

Recognizing the question as both inappropriate and potentially discriminatory, she calmly responded, stating that she was uncomfortable answering and noted that such inquiries were not legally suitable for hiring decisions. “She seemed genuinely surprised I called her out on it,” the candidate wrote in a Reddit post that quickly gained attention.

The once-positive tone of the interview soured instantly. The candidate thanked the interviewer for her time but voiced concern about a workplace culture where such invasive questions are acceptable. On the drive home, disbelief turned into reflection and a sense of obligation to share the experience publicly. Advertisement

The Reddit post resonated with many in the tech industry—especially women—who shared similar encounters. One commenter revealed, “Two of my interviews (dozens) as a woman in tech have asked this in the last year. In this market they know they have little to fear and reports go nowhere.” Another recalled how casual mentions of a VP's inappropriate interview conduct eventually led to his termination.

Others applauded her composure and courage: “Kudos to you for not hesitating to call them out for that question,” wrote one user. Another added, “Wow! I would've gracefully ended the interview and reported them to their HR executive.”