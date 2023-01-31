Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

All this was encouraged by the low interest-rate environment. Low rates increase the appetite for risk, and what’s riskier than giving millions of dollars to a 25-year-old? Making a long-shot bet that you’ve found the next Zuckerberg or Jobs is easier when capital is both cheap and plentiful. A young founder may not know how to turn a profit, but the potential for big rewards far into the future was still worth the money for some investors when the prevailing assumption was that rates would remain low enough that they could afford to wait decades for the payoff.