Argentina corn planting set to take hit from dry conditions

ARGENTINA-GRAINS/CORN (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Argentina corn planting set to take hit from dry conditions

Reuters
Published4 Oct 2024, 01:28 AM IST
Argentina corn planting set to take hit from dry conditions
Argentina corn planting set to take hit from dry conditions

(Updates with additional details from exchange in paragraphs 5-9)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dry conditions are likely to impede corn planting efforts in Argentina's main agricultural core over the next seven days, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Farmers began planting the 2024/25 corn crop last month in Argentina, the world's third-largest corn exporter, and western and northern portions of Argentina's core farming region have suffered from dry conditions in recent months.

"Most of the Pampas region (in Argentina) and most of Uruguay will see scarce rainfall (less than 10 millimeters), with pockets of moderate values ​​and large areas with no rain," the grains exchange said in its weekly crop report.

The exchange, which estimates the 2024/25 corn harvest will reach 47 million metric tons, has warned there could be cuts to the total area planted with corn if rains fail to bring relief in the short term.

As of Thursday, farmers had planted 13.7% of the area meant for corn, the exchange said in a crop status report.

"A large part of the agricultural area is going through the early planting period with water deficiencies, which complicates progress," it said.

Corn planting kicked off in September, while soybean planting starts this month. The two crops compete for the same farming area.

The wheat crop, whose harvest starts next month, is also wilting due to the lack of rains, the exchange said.

"Yields could be compromised if rains do not start up again," the exchange, which estimates the wheat harvest at 18.6 million tons, said. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 01:28 AM IST
Business NewsNewsArgentina corn planting set to take hit from dry conditions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.