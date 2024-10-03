Argentina Mulls Tender for Power Lines After Years of Neglect

Argentina is rushing to put together a “market solution” to build out its national network of high-voltage power lines, a severely neglected part of the grid that’s long capped growth in electricity generation.

Bloomberg
Published3 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Argentina Mulls Tender for Power Lines After Years of Neglect
Argentina Mulls Tender for Power Lines After Years of Neglect

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is rushing to put together a “market solution” to build out its national network of high-voltage power lines, a severely neglected part of the grid that’s long capped growth in electricity generation.

Increases in Argentina’s power consumption in recent years have outpaced expansions in transmission by a factor of two, according to President Javier Milei’s newly-appointed coordinator for energy and mining in the Economy Ministry. 

“There’s a broad consensus on what needs to be done — and it’s a lot,” Daniel Gonzalez said Wednesday at an event in Buenos Aires. “The big question mark is how we do it.”

Milei, a libertarian in his first year in office, won’t let the government fund new infrastructure projects. Instead, he is trying to lay stronger foundations for companies to make the investments.

“What’s clear is that the government isn’t going to pay anymore,” Gonzalez said. “So how do we create conditions for this to get done as fast as possible and make the private sector feel like it has sufficient assurances to go ahead? Before the year is out we have to publish a concrete proposal, most likely a tender, for solutions that start to turn the wheel.”

In the power sector, much of the government’s effort will come down to deregulation. More broadly, there is the so-called RIGI program of tax, currency and customs benefits for big projects — a marquee section of Milei’s sweeping reform package, which was enacted at the end of August. Gonzalez called the incentives “crutches” that Argentina simply can’t do without if it wants to attract private investment.

Transmission bottlenecks mean power generators have struggled to build enough new plants, in particular wind and solar farms. That’s left the government drawing up contingency plans to avoid industrial cut-offs in the Southern Hemisphere’s coming summer months, when demand for air conditioning soars.

“Last year was a close call,” Gonzalez said. “And this summer we’ll have a little bit less power available, so we’re preparing for the worst-case scenario.”

One clean power executive agreed with Gonzalez’s diagnosis of the problem. “Our project pipeline depends on transmission,” Bernardo Andrews, chief executive officer of generator Genneia SA, said at the event.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsArgentina Mulls Tender for Power Lines After Years of Neglect

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.