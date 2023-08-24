Arizona Labor Spat Signals Challenges for U.S. Chip Manufacturing

A labor tussle at a semiconductor-plant construction site in Arizona points to one of the thornier challenges facing the U.S. as it moves to revive domestic chip manufacturing: ensuring there are enough skilled workers to meet new demands.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is investing $40 billion for two chip fabrication plants in Phoenix and is expected to seek up to $15 billion in tax credits and grants for the project under the $53 billion Chips Act, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

TSMC’s project is expected to serve as a cornerstone for the Chips Act, which aims to reduce the U.S.’s reliance on imported chips and strengthen domestic manufacturing to better compete with China.

Meeting those goals will hinge not only on drawing the world’s biggest chip manufacturers to the U.S., but also recruiting and developing the technical expertise to build and operate the new plants. In Arizona, however, construction has been delayed by a shortage of skilled workers, TSMC says, and it is seeking to bring in workers from Taiwan to get construction back on track.

“We are encountering certain challenges as there is an insufficient amount of skilled workers with…specialized expertise," TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said during the company’s July 20 second-quarter earnings call.

Liu’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Arizona trade unions, who say bringing in workers from overseas would undermine one of the key goals of the Chips Act—to create more domestic jobs in the industry.

“TSMC has shown a lack of respect for American workers," the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council said in a letter to members of Congress, asking them to block the issuance of visas to Taiwanese workers. Around 1,500 members sent copies of the letter to Washington.

The council is an umbrella organization for 14 trade unions representing pipe fitters, electricians, metals workers and others. The group’s members make up 25% to 30% of about 12,000 workers currently on the Phoenix site, said spokeswoman Brandi Devlin.

TSMC says its intention was to bring in workers on a temporary basis and it wasn’t seeking to cut Arizona workers out of jobs.

“This small group of experienced specialists will share experience and exchange knowledge with the locals, enabling the larger objective to localize the U.S. supply chain," TSMC said.

TSMC has sought visas for roughly 500 temporary workers, according to people familiar with the situation.

A State Department spokeswoman wouldn’t confirm that number, but said officials there are working with TSMC “to ensure employees with the skills required to construct and operate complex semiconductor fabrication plants representing an array of companies and subsidiaries have the opportunity to apply for U.S. visas expeditiously and efficiently."

The Biden administration considers the Chips Act one of its signature initiatives, and the program’s supporters responded quickly following the complaints by the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, visited the construction site on Aug. 9 to announce what she called a voluntary agreement with TSMC to allow state officials to increase inspections and training to ensure worker safety. She also pledged to double the number of construction and trades apprentices.

“Arizona will work tirelessly to train the workforce," she said.

Industry executives and economists say a shortage of chip-industry workers in the U.S. is a big hurdle as the U.S. seeks to entice Asian chip makers that dominate global semiconductor supplies, and who enjoy deep pools of skilled workers and lower production costs at home.

“The Chips Act is doing exactly what it was meant to do: Bring in new investment and expand U.S. production capacity," said Hamilton Galloway, head of consultancy for Americas at Oxford Economics, a research firm. “Now we have to rise to the challenge of the workforce needs and the talent in order to support that outcome."

A study conducted by Oxford and the Semiconductor Industry Association projects the industry will face a shortage of roughly 67,000 workers by 2030, as the Chips Act spurs expansion. Of those unfilled jobs, 39% will be technicians mostly with two-year degrees, 35% will be engineers and others with four-year degrees and the rest holding advanced degrees.

Biden administration officials say the labor tension in Arizona doesn’t reflect a current shortage of semiconductor workers.

“Companies from across the world are investing in America because they know we have the best engineers, scientists and workers in the world," White House spokeswoman Robyn Patterson said. She added universities, community colleges and companies are expanding training of semiconductor workers to meet growing talent needs.

Union members had previously took to social media to complain about TSMC bringing in nonunion workers from Texas and Louisiana to work on the Arizona project. They have also questioned the company’s safety standards and communication style.

TSMC, which provides nearly all of the U.S.’s needs for most advanced chips, has complaints of its own. These include high building costs in the U.S. and the Chips Act’s restrictions on expanding its existing facilities in China.

In response to the Arizona situation, TSMC said it now holds regular discussions with labor contractors about safety and training, as well as the use of foreign workers, to set up the factories.

Devlin, the union spokeswoman, said the company’s pledges to hold regular conversations have helped allay concerns.

“We feel that there is a process now in place that we can address some of these issues," Devlin said.

