Arizona Labor Spat Signals Challenges for U.S. Chip Manufacturing
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Summary
- Unions object to plans by TSMC to bring workers from Taiwan to speed up work on new facilities
A labor tussle at a semiconductor-plant construction site in Arizona points to one of the thornier challenges facing the U.S. as it moves to revive domestic chip manufacturing: ensuring there are enough skilled workers to meet new demands.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less