Arm CEO Says AI Boom Just Beginning After Record-Setting Rally
(Bloomberg) -- Arm Holdings Plc shares surged as much as 64% on Thursday after artificial intelligence spending helped bolster the chip designer’s forecast. And the company’s chief executive officer said the remarkable opportunity presented by AI is still in its early stages.