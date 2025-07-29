‘Armed Forces decided when, where, how’: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor; takes swipe at Oppn - ‘those who can’t see…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the Lok Sabha on the debate on Operation Sindoor, informed that during the targeted attack on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, “Armed Forced were given a free hand” and they were told to decide “when to attack, where to attack and how to attack”.

PM Modi said he was travelling abroad and returned immediately when he was informed about the Pahalgam terror attack. “And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve,” he said.

“Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how...We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day,” PM Modi said to the thumping of the benches.