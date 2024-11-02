Armed group in Bolivia takes over military post in latest political flare up

Reuters
Published2 Nov 2024, 12:54 AM IST
By Daniel Ramos

LA PAZ (Reuters) -An armed group in Bolivia took over a military post outside the city of Cochabamba on Friday while taking some soldiers captive, the armed forces said in a statement, ramping up tensions in the already restive Andean nation.

Cochabamba, located in central Bolivia, is home to many supporters of former President Evo Morales.

The standoff over the military post, located about 100 miles (160 km) east of Cochabamba, marks the latest escalation in Bolivia's increasingly volatile and often violent politics.

The military's statement described the armed group as "irregular," noting it had also taken control of firearms and ammunition, and stressed that such actions amounted to treason.

It urged those responsible for the takeover to "immediately and peacefully" abandon the facility.

"The lives of my instructors and soldiers are in danger," warned an unnamed military official in a recording broadcast on local media.

Televised images showed a row of uniformed soldiers with their hands behind their backs, possibly tied, surrounded by members of the armed group.

Earlier on Friday, some soldiers stationed in the area as well as their families fled their homes, as police stations shut down to prevent further confrontations.

After police and military units sought to remove a key highway blockade that connects Cochabamba with the city of Oruro, some protesters retaliated by launching dynamite at them from nearby hills. Police then hurled tear gas canisters at them.

The seizure of the military outpost is seen as a response to efforts earlier this week by security forces under the control of President Luis Arce to dislodge highway blockades organized by supporters of Morales since mid-October.

The two leftist leaders, both with roots in Bolivia's ruling socialist party, have gone from close allies to bitter rivals in recent months as they jockey for position ahead of next year's presidential election.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, Arce called for an end to the blockades, estimating that the disruptions to key transport routes have already cost the impoverished South American economy over $1.7 billion.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Additional reporting by Monica Machicao in La Paz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 12:54 AM IST
