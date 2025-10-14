Army in Jammu and Kashmir foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara, two terrorists killed

Jammu and Kashmir News: Two unidentified terrorists were killed after Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, troops detected suspicious movement near the LoC in Kupwara late Monday night and challenged the intruders, prompting a brief exchange of fire.

“Based on specific intelligence input by JKP and corroborated by sources and agencies regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Machhal sector, Kupwara, on 13 October 2025,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. A large quantity of weapons and equipment was recovered,” the statement added.

The operation remains underway, the Army confirmed.

Recently, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beeranthub area under the Kandi Police Station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, with the onset of winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directive was issued during a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Amit Shah, to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

