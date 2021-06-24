Army issues request to acquire combat vehicles under Make In India initiative

Given this scenario, the Indian Army had issued an RFI in April this year for acquiring 350 light tanks in a phased manner, along with performance-based logistics, niche technologies, engineering support and other maintenance and training requirements. "The advancement in technology also facilitates that the 'Light Tank' is having weapon systems and protection of adequate capacity and is equipped suitably to operate in current/future threat spectrum, to support combat operations as a weapon system," the RFI had said adding that the last date of acceptance of receipt of response was 18 June.