Army JCO killed in gunfight with militants In J&K’s Akhnoor: All you need to know about Kuldeep Chand

The Indian Army's General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps paid homage to Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Kuldeep Chand of 9 Punjab who was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector on April 11. He succumbed to injuries.

Who was Kuldeep Chand? Kuldeep Chand was a soldier with the 9 Punjab regiment. He was deployed as Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Speaking about his contribution, White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted on X, “General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a Counter-Infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025"

“His team’s valour and Sub Kuldeep’s ultimate #sacrifice foiled an #infiltration attempt by #terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it added.

PTI reported that an alert army troops detected the movement of a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream in a dense forested area in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night. Upon challenging them, a fierce gunfight broke out, which lasted for an extended period.

Numerous surveillance measures and ambushes were formed in the area based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), ANI cited its sources.

Four police personnel were killed in action, and two terrorists were neutralised on March 28 in Kathua. As per reports, over the past year, Kathua has become a significant infiltration route for Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to reach the upper areas of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, and further into the Kashmir Valley. Advertisement

Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps earlier stated that two more Pakistani terrorists were shot dead in the ongoing Operation Chhatru in Kishtwar. It said, “Contact was established late evening on the same day. The #terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One #terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain & adverse weather, relentless operations by our #brave #Soldiers continues.”

(With inputs from agencies)