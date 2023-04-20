At least five Army personnel were killed after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that the terrorists took “advantage of heavy rains and low visibility". Another personnel has received serious injuries in the terrorist attack in Poonch. He has been evacuated to the Army Hospital at Rajouri.

An Army official said the incident took place at around 3 pm. The Army has said that terrorists “may have thrown grenades at the truck which led to the vehicle catching fire".

The five Army personnel who lost their lives belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles Unit. They had been deployed in the area to carry out counterterrorism operations.

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," the Northern Command Headquarters said.

The security forces have secured the area where an Army truck was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district.