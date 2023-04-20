5 Army soldiers killed after terrorists throw grenades at their vehicle in J&K's Poonch1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:33 PM IST
5 Army personnel were killed after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Poonch
At least five Army personnel were killed after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that the terrorists took “advantage of heavy rains and low visibility". Another personnel has received serious injuries in the terrorist attack in Poonch. He has been evacuated to the Army Hospital at Rajouri.
