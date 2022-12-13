‘Arrogant prick’: New Zealand PM Ardern’s name-calling rival caught on microphone1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
- Jacinda Ardern was caught calling lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, an 'arrogant pr***'
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has found herself in a soup after she was caught on a microphone name-calling a rival politician. Jacinda Ardern was caught calling lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, an “arrogant pr***".
The comment came after David Seymour attacked Jacinda Ardern with questions about her government's record for around seven minutes during Parliament's Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.
After sitting down, Jacinda Ardern was caught on the microphone saying: “He's such an arrogant pr***" While her words were barely audible on Parliament TV, they were picked up in the background by her desk microphone as House Speaker Adrian Rurawhe talks.
Jacinda Ardern’s office said she has apologised to David Seymour for the comment on him.
Speaking with a media outlet, David Seymour said he was “shocked" at the use of such words by the prime minister.
“I'm absolutely shocked and astonished at her use of language. It's very out of character for Jacinda, and I've personally known her for 11 years," he said, adding it was also ironic as the question he posed at Jacinda Ardern if she has ever admitted a mistake as leader and then fixed it.
David Seymour said, “And she couldn't give a single example of when she's admitted she's wrong and apologized."
Seymour said that in her text, Jacinda Ardern wrote that she “apologized, she shouldn't have made the comments, and that, as her mom said, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it."
After five years as prime minister, Jacinda Ardern faces a tough election campaign in 2023. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.
(With agency inputs)
