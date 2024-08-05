Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: BJP to hold rally in Jammu-Kashmir to celebrate, Opposition calls it ‘black day’

Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: The Opposition will stage demonstrations and observe a ‘black day’ today. The BJP unit in Jammu and Kashmir will hold 'Ekatma Mahatsav' rally to celebrate the occasion.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published5 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: Security personnel have been deployed and security measures have been beefed up in Jammu-Kashmir to mark 5th anniversary of abrogate of Article 370.
Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: Security personnel have been deployed and security measures have been beefed up in Jammu-Kashmir to mark 5th anniversary of abrogate of Article 370.(PTI)

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, today, August 5. Five years ago on August 5, Article 370 was abrogated, which took away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood. The state was split into two Union Territories following its revocation.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP will hold the 'Ekatma Mahatsav' rally today.

In contrast, opposition parties, including the Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticised the BJP for organising celebrations on this occasion and termed it as a “black day” in India's history. According to a local PDP leader, a demonstration will be staged outside the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

A Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) spokesperson informed PTI that the party will hold a protest at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park to condemn the abrogation of Article 370.

In the Akhnoor LoC area, Jammu and Kashmir Police have set up checkposts at various places and increased patrolling. The police personnel are verifying vehicles and documents thoroughly, as per media reports. Security has been tightened in Akhnoor district.

“Looking at the terrorist activity, we are always alert, be it August 5 or August 15. We cannot say everything regarding our security preparations to the camera, ” ANI quoted SP South Jammu, Ajay Sharma as saying. He added, “We want to assure everybody that we are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to security.”

Other security agencies are also in alert mode in addition to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. There has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region in recent months, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data show. This includes an attack on an army convoy in Kathua in addition to encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

As many as 28 people have been killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 encounters, including civilians and security personnel, up to July 21 this year.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

5 Aug 2024
