Earlier, PDP had sought permission to hold a seminar or discussion with the general public on the abrogation, however, Srinagar administration denied the party permission to hold any event.

Peoples Democratic Party Chief and Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier on Friday, PDP had sought permission to hold a seminar or discussion with the general public on the abrogation, however, Srinagar administration denied the party permission to hold any event. August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. The union government had revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. It had also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh. In a tweet, she wrote, “I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs actions driven by paranoia." Also Read: Amarnath Yatra to be suspended for a day from Jammu amid security concerns Mufti in another tweet also posted a video of Arif Laigroo who was being detained by the police. Apart from them, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, General Secretary of PDP was also put on house arrest. In a tweet, he wrote, “Placed under house arrest & my family also not being allowed to move out. As countless PDP workers have been rounded up by the police, it’s ironic how they themselves puncture their “normalcy" ballon. 5 Aug is a black day, a day when our constitutional rights were snatched!"

Meanwhile, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been hearing of the petitions related to the abrogation of Article 370. The Constitution bench comprises of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate on the completion of four years of abolition of Article 370 and 35-A.

“Congratulations to all on the completion of 4 years of the abolition of Article 370 and 35-A, which have been the father and nurturer of separatism, terrorism, familism and misrule in Jammu and Kashmir for decades and have been a blot on our national unity and integrity!" Yogi tweeted in Hindi.