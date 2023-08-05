Apart from them, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, General Secretary of PDP was also put on house arrest. In a tweet, he wrote, “Placed under house arrest & my family also not being allowed to move out. As countless PDP workers have been rounded up by the police, it’s ironic how they themselves puncture their “normalcy" ballon. 5 Aug is a black day, a day when our constitutional rights were snatched!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}