Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam's movie outpaces Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk, rakes in ₹9.5 crore
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam's latest movie, Article 370, managed to outnumber Crakk and earned ₹9.5 crore net on its first Sunday.
Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam starrer Bollywood movie ‘Article 370’ was released alongside Vidyut Jamwal’s action thriller film Crakk on Friday, February 23. On day three, ‘Article 370’, raked in Rs. 9.5 crore and managed to outnumber ‘Crakk’, which amassed ₹2.4 crore net on its first Sunday.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “After scoring an IMPRESSIVE NUMBER on Day 1 [#CinemaLoversDay], #Article370 puts up a SOLID SHOW on Day 2 [Sat], which clearly indicates that the film is all set for a successful innings… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr. Total: ₹ 15.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
He added, "#Article370 is sure to spring a bigger surprise on Day 3 [will be great if it hits double digits], but, conservatively speaking, ₹25.5 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend* cannot be ruled out, which is an EXCELLENT RESULT for a film with controlled costs."
Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status.
The Central Board of Film Certification gave U/A rating to the movie, that has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Production House Jio Studios and B62 Studios features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in the lead.
