Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam starrer Bollywood movie ‘Article 370’ was released alongside Vidyut Jamwal’s action thriller film Crakk on Friday, February 23. On day three, ‘Article 370’, raked in Rs. 9.5 crore and managed to outnumber ‘Crakk’, which amassed ₹2.4 crore net on its first Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in ₹22.8 crore net within its three-day run in theatres. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's directorial ‘Article 370’ is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Day 1, the political thriller opened with a collection of ₹5.9 crore net and outpaced its rival Crakk, released alongside. Article 370 has managed to outnumber Crakk on all days since its release. On Day 3, the film raked in ₹9.5 crore net with an overall 33.79% Hindi occupancy, while on the previous day, it managed to amass ₹7.5 crore net. This marks a 28.38% increase in box office collection from Day 2, Saturday.

During its first weekend, the film amassed ₹16.9 crore net.

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹4.6 crore in the overseas market and ₹15.4 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹20 crore, as per early estimates of Day 2.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "#Article370 sees another surge on Sunday, with estimated day 3 collections ranging between ₹10.50- 11.50 cr nett, pushing its weekend total to a fantastic ₹26 crore approx. The film is on track to emerge as a BIG HIT . @jiostudios #YamiGautam"

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, "After scoring an IMPRESSIVE NUMBER on Day 1 [#CinemaLoversDay], #Article370 puts up a SOLID SHOW on Day 2 [Sat], which clearly indicates that the film is all set for a successful innings… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr. Total: ₹ 15.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He added, "#Article370 is sure to spring a bigger surprise on Day 3 [will be great if it hits double digits], but, conservatively speaking, ₹25.5 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend* cannot be ruled out, which is an EXCELLENT RESULT for a film with controlled costs."

Yami Gautam, the protagonist, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 which was previously granted special status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Film Certification gave U/A rating to the movie, that has an approved run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The film produced by Production House Jio Studios and B62 Studios features Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in significant roles with Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in the lead.

