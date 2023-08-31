Article 370: Ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir ‘anytime’, Centre tells SC

Article 370: Ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir ‘anytime’, Centre tells SC1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Government prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, informs Supreme Court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Government prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, informs Supreme Court.
The solicitor general Tushar Mehta on 31 August has said that the Central government is ready for elections at any time in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Till date updating of the voters list was going on- which is substantially over. Some part is remaining- that the Election Commission is doing, SG Tushar Mehta as quoted by Live Law.