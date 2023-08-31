Hello User
Business News/ News / Article 370: Ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir ‘anytime’, Centre tells SC

Article 370: Ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir ‘anytime’, Centre tells SC

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST Livemint

Government prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, informs Supreme Court.

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

The solicitor general Tushar Mehta on 31 August has said that the Central government is ready for elections at any time in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Till date updating of the voters list was going on- which is substantially over. Some part is remaining- that the Election Commission is doing, SG Tushar Mehta as quoted by Live Law.

