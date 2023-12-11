Article 370 verdict: ‘Beacon of hope…’ PM Modi hails the top court's judgement
Article 370 Supreme Court verdict: PM Modi called the top court's verdict ‘a beacon of hope’ that upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as constitutionally valid as per latest judgement given today. The top court further asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.
While providing assurance to those dissatisfied with the verdict he said, “We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370." He further called the verdict, ‘a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.’
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda while praising PM Modi government said, “Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective."
