Article 370 verdict: ‘Beacon of hope…’ PM Modi hails the top court's judgement

Article 370 Supreme Court verdict: PM Modi called the top court's verdict ‘a beacon of hope’ that upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as constitutionally valid as per latest judgement given today. The top court further asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

The top court while ordering for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, upheld its decision regarding reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgement said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary. Also read: Article 370 verdict LIVE updates: SC upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory Justice SK Kaul in concurring judgment with Chief Justice of India said the purpose of Article 370 was to gradually bring Jammu and Kashmir, that had been granted special status, at par with other Indian states. He further mentioned that requirement of J&K constituent Assembly's recommendation in Article 370 can't be read in manner making larger intention redundant CJI also mentioned that principle of consultation and collaboration was not required to be followed for exercise of presidential power. PM Modi took to social media platform X and said, “Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

While providing assurance to those dissatisfied with the verdict he said, “We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370." He further called the verdict, ‘a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.’

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda while praising PM Modi government said, “Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.