‘Articles 370 and 35 (A) enhanced constitutional integration’, says PM Modi on SC verdict; pens few thoughts on issue
8 min read 12 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST Join usLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court upholding the Centre's decision to scrap the Article 370 in 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 December took to X to share few thoughts on the Article 370 and Article 35(A). The Prime Minister who hailed the Supreme Court verdict of upholding the Centre's decision to scrap the Article 370 in 2019 took to X and said that the Supreme Court verdict has enhanced constitutional integration. He further added that it has also strengthened the bond of togetherness among the people of India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message