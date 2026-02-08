Govt taps private sector, academia to build India’s AI pandemic warning system
Summary
ICMR is launching an AI-driven surveillance system under the National One Health Mission to detect zoonotic diseases early.
New Delhi: Facing a surge in zoonotic threats, India is set to use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect emerging pathogens that jump from animals to humans, according to officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
