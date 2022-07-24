Arunachal Pradesh tragedy: 3 BRO labourers die; 8 found, 11 still missing

Arunachal Pradesh tragedy: 3 BRO labourers die; 8 found, 11 still missing2 min read . 02:43 PM IST
All 19 BRO labourers went missing since 5 July from the project site in Arunachal Pradesh and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.
Three Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers reportedly died, as officials managed to rescue eight out of 19 construction labourers who went missing last week in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, reported Arunachal Times on 24 July.
Earlier on Saturday, a labourer was rescued in the forest nearby Furak river in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. All the eight rescued labourers are reported to be in bad health conditions and their treatment is underway.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted five labourers on Saturday from Huri to Naharlagun and admitted them at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun. All of them are under observation, said TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.
While, three workers – in serious condition – could not be airlifted on Saturday and were taken to the district hospital in Koloriang, according to the district administration.
Among the eight labourers, four were rescued on Friday evening, while the other four others were rescued on Saturday.
The district administration identified the three workers – died in the incident – as Hikmat Ali (38), Forizul Haque (18) and Bajed Ali (19).
Citing the inclement weather, the administration had stopped the second round of the search and rescue (S&R) operation for missing labourers. While, along with SDRF team, state police personnel and local rescue teams are camping in Damin under the constant supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kurung Kumey District and the District Commissioner.
All 19 BRO labourers went missing since 5 July from the project site in Arunachal Pradesh and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.
"They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam and other parts of the country aren't used to staying in hilly regions, so they (19 labourers) might have fled, but one body was found. Police trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case," said BJP MP Tapir Gao.
Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area, officials said.
With PTI inputs.
