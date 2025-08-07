Arundhati Roy’s Azadi among 25 books banned by J&K for ‘false narratives’

The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned 25 books, claiming they promote a “false narrative and secessionism” in the Union Territory. Among the banned titles are Azadi by author Arundhati Roy, The Kashmir Dispute 1947–2012 by constitutional expert AG Noorani, and political scientist Sumantra Bose’s Kashmir at the Crossroads and Contested Lands.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday (August 5), the ban was based on “credible evidence” that such content—often presented as historical or political analysis—has contributed to “youth participation violence and terrorism.”

“This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism,” the notification reads.

The government has declared 25 books published by various publishing houses — including Routledge, Stanford University Press, and Oxford University Press — as ‘forfeited’ under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Some of the authors whose books have been banned include A G Noorani, Sumatra Bose, Arundhati Roy, Maulana Maududi, Pankaj Mishra, Victoria Schofield, Stephen P Cohen, Hasan ul Bana, David Devdas, Hafsa Kanjwal and others. The books have been published by some prominent houses including Oxford University Press, Routledge, Stanford University Press, University of Pennsylvania Press, Harper Collins, Cambridge University Press, Penguin India and other publishing houses

According to the notification, the books were “found to excite secessionism and endanger the sovereignty and integrity of India,” thereby invoking provisions under Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

While Section 98 of the BNSS 2023 empowers the government to declare certain publications as ‘forfeited’, Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the BNS 2023 relate to “assault without grave provocation”, “obstruction of public servants”, and “failure to assist them when legally bound”, respectively.