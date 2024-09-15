Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, says ‘won’t sit on CM’s chair, till…’ | LIVE Updates

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers, emphasizing their resilience and commitment to fight for the country, urging for continued support from the community.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 addressed party workers. The Chief Minister announced that he would resign as Chief Minister in two days. He added that a meeting with AAP legislators will be organised in the coming days and an AAP leader will take over as CM.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after SC bail order in excise policy case

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy corruption case, said, “I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.”

Catch all LIVE updates on Kejriwal's address to party workers here

12.50 pm: ‘PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal’: BJP on 'going to resign from the CM position' remark

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party. Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat..."

12.46 pm: 'Will become CM, Sisodia as deputy CM only when…'

“I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest,” he said.

12.42 pm: 'Will only sit on CM's chair after…': Delhi CM

He added that “I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.”

12.32 pm: Arvind Kejriwal demands elections in November

He added, “Delhi elections due in February but I demand elections in national capital be held in November with Maharashtra.”

12.31 pm: AAP leader will take over as CM, says Arvind Kejriwal

He added that, “Will hold meeting of AAP MLAs in next couple of days, an AAP leader will take over as CM”

12.30 pm: Arvind Kejrwal to resign as Delhi CM

"I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair, Arvind Kejriwal said.

12.27 pm: We are fighting against huge enemies, says Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "I thank God for always blessing us... We are overcoming all the problems. We are fighting against huge enemies and succeeding. We are just a small party that transformed the politics of this country. I thank God for this..."

The Chief Minister also said that he would resign after two days, “I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair."

12.20 pm: ‘Conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage’, Kejriwal

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal said, “Their conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage, we are among you again. We will keep fighting for the country like this, we just need the support of all of you.”

(More details awaited)

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsArvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, says ‘won’t sit on CM’s chair, till…’ | LIVE Updates

