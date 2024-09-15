Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, says ‘won’t sit on CM’s chair, till…’ | LIVE Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 addressed party workers. The Chief Minister announced that he would resign as Chief Minister in two days. He added that a meeting with AAP legislators will be organised in the coming days and an AAP leader will take over as CM.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy corruption case, said, “I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.”

Catch all LIVE updates on Kejriwal's address to party workers here 12.50 pm: ‘PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal’: BJP on 'going to resign from the CM position' remark BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party. Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image...It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes. They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name, so they want to make someone else a scapegoat..."

12.46 pm: 'Will become CM, Sisodia as deputy CM only when…' “I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest,” he said.

12.32 pm: Arvind Kejriwal demands elections in November He added, “Delhi elections due in February but I demand elections in national capital be held in November with Maharashtra.”

12.31 pm: AAP leader will take over as CM, says Arvind Kejriwal He added that, “Will hold meeting of AAP MLAs in next couple of days, an AAP leader will take over as CM”

12.30 pm: Arvind Kejrwal to resign as Delhi CM "I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair, Arvind Kejriwal said.

12.27 pm: We are fighting against huge enemies, says Arvind Kejriwal CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "I thank God for always blessing us... We are overcoming all the problems. We are fighting against huge enemies and succeeding. We are just a small party that transformed the politics of this country. I thank God for this..."

12.20 pm: ‘Conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage’, Kejriwal While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal said, “Their conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage, we are among you again. We will keep fighting for the country like this, we just need the support of all of you.”