Arvind Kejriwal announces ₹7,000 bonus for govt employees ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 6 November announced a bonus of ₹7,000 to all Group B non gazetted and Group C employees of government.

While addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has allocated ₹56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 employees. He said, “We will provide ₹7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of ₹56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus."

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 on a Sunday.

Last month, the Narendra Modi-led Central government had also approved bonuses for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The finance ministry fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at ₹7,000 for 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the capital city is grappling with deteriorating air quality crisis, CM Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today. As per SAFAR data on Monday at 7 a.m., the overall air quality in the national capital Delhi (Overall) stood in the 'critical' category with an AQI of 471

In order to curb worsening air quality, GRAP -IV restrictions – the final stage of its air pollution control plan were implemented with immediate effect on Sunday evening. Details outlined in the official order include a ban on several vehicle categories, 50 percent work from home and even the possible closure of schools.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.