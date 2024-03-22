Arvind Kejriwal arrest: How 'South Group' is linked to Delhi CM, K Kavitha's arrest in liquor policy scam | Explained
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed to have established a link between the ‘South Group’, BRS leader K Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while investigating the Delhi Excise Policy case. Here's what the agency has revealed so far.
In a week's time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha for their alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy 'scam'. South group was a link that came up during both the arrests.