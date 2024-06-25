Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday fixed June 26 for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order. On the other hand, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed Kejriwal's plea and said the high court was about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the high court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal bail plea here,
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: ‘Unusual’ for HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order
A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which fixed June 26 for hearing Kejriwal's plea against the interim stay granted by the high court at the time of reserving its verdict on ED's plea said, "Normally, on stay applications, orders are not reserved. They are passed at the hearing itself, on the spot. So, it is a bit unusual."
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: What CM Kejriwal's lawyer had said?
Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, requested lifting the interim stay on the bail order. Singhvi argued that CM Kejriwal poses no flight risk and urged the bench to suspend the high court's decision before it is finalised.
"I know what I am asking. This court must stay the high court order before it is being pronounced just like the high court had stayed the bail order on mere mentioning by the Enforcement Directorate," he submitted.
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: What SC said about Delhi HC stay on Kejriwal's bail?
The Supreme Court flagged the Delhi High Court's order to stay CM Kejriwal's bail as ‘unusual’. “In stay matters, judgments are not reserved but passed on the spot. What has happened here is unusual," Bar and Bench quoted the SC vacation bench as saying.
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: Bail order perverse, Kejriwal neck deep in money laundering, ED to HC
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was based on "perverse" findings as it did not consider the material demonstrating his "neck deep involvement" in the offence of money laundering linked to the alleged excise scam.
In a written note filed in relation to its plea seeking a stay on the trial court’s decision, the agency contended the order suffers from a "jurisdictional defect" since it was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: HC to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal's bail
The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking a stay on the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 p.m.
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: SC fixes June 26 for hearing Kejriwal’s plea against HC’s stay order on bail
The Supreme Court on Monday fixed June 26 for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court order putting interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.