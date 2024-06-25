Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Will Delhi CM get relief from Tihar jail? SC to hear excise policy matter today

09:17 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea opposing the Delhi High Court's stay on bail granted by a trial court in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.