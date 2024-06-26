Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE Updates: A day before Arvind Kejriwal's hearing in Supreme Court over bail plea, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined the Delhi Chief Minister in Tihar Jail. The CBI on Tuesday recorded his statement in connection with the Excise Policy money laundering case.
On Tuesday, June 25, Delhi HC had stayed the trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal while allowing the ED plea seeking a stay on the Trial Court order in the excise policy money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal had challenged the Delhi high court order by moving a plea in the Supreme Court.
Today, on June 26, Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the Supreme Court for hearing in his bail plea.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy money laundering case on March 21 this year, and is currently in Judicial Custody in the case.
The Supreme Court on Monday comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed that the decision of the High Court to grant an interim stay on Arvind Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order in the matter was "unusual".
The bench noted, "In stay matters, judgments are not reserved but passed on the spot. What has happened here is unusual. We will have it (case before it) the day after," reported ANI.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Lawyer in a post on X stated, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJ. Shame."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it disagrees with the Delhi High Court order staying the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and ordered his release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.
The high court stayed the trial court order on Tuesday, June 25. After the trial court granted bail to Kejriwal, the ED moved the high court the next day and contended the trial court's order was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.