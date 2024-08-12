Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court over Delhi HC order refusing to quash CBI case: Report

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved to the Supreme Court against a High Court order refusing to quash his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published12 Aug 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party(AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, moved to the Supreme Court against a Delhi High order, which refused to quash his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The petition has been filed through advocate Vivek Jain, reported Bar and Bench.

Also Read | ’We’re just the horses; our real saarthi (Kejriwal) is in Jail’: Sisodia

According the report, the Delhi High Court, had refused to quash Kejriwal's arrest by the central agency on August 5, 2024. Against this backdrop, Kejriwal had pleaded instantly to the top court.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrested Arvind Kejriwal on June 26 while he was under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Although Supreme Court had granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in the money laundering case, Kejriwal, however, continues to remain in jail since he is yet to get bail in the CBI case.

Also Read | BJP veteran Shanta Kumar breaks ranks; supports Manish Sisodia after bail

Kejriwal had filed two separate petitions before the High Court - one seeking bail and another challenging his arrest by the CBI.

Arrest plea rejected

The Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's plea to quash the arrest, with Justice Neena Bansal Krishna saying that there were adequate grounds to arrest the chief minister.

Kejriwal had approached the High Court directly for bail.

SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had recently granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with the same case.

According to a report by the Bar and Bench, the Court had allowed the plea after noting that the prolonged delay in Sisodia's trial had violated his “right to speedy trial,” which comes under Article 21 of the constitution, that ensures Protection of Life and Personal Liberty.

Also Read | Delhi Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 20

The apex court further noted that High Courts and trial courts appeared to be “playing it safe”, when they routinely deny bail in criminal cases instead of the norm of granting bail.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:32 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

