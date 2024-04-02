'Arvind Kejriwal was restless; kept isabgol, toffees on table': How ‘undertrial prisoner no 670’ spent night in Tihar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to Tihar jail after a court remanded him in the judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy scam, spent a “restless" night in Tihar jail but “did not complain" about the smaller space even though he could have faced some difficulty, sources in the Tihar jail informed. Before turning in at the end of his first day in Tihar jail in the excise policy case, 'undertrial prisoner number 670' Arvind Kejriwal kept isabgol (psyllium husk) and toffees on his table. Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Jail Number 2 of the Tihar jail.