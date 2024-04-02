Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to Tihar jail after a court remanded him in the judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy scam, spent a “restless" night in Tihar jail but “did not complain" about the smaller space even though he could have faced some difficulty, sources in the Tihar jail informed. Before turning in at the end of his first day in Tihar jail in the excise policy case, 'undertrial prisoner number 670' Arvind Kejriwal kept isabgol (psyllium husk) and toffees on his table. Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Jail Number 2 of the Tihar jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jail authorities also said that Arvind Kejriwal paced up and down in his cell and managed to sleep only for a while on a cement platform. "Arvind Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said.

The prison securities also saw Arvind Kejriwal keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer on his bedside table. The Delhi chief minister also kept some glucose and toffees on his table in case of a sudden drop in his sugar levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court has allowed Arvind Kejriwal to carry these items to Tihar jail. Apart from that, Arvind Kejriwal has also been allowed a table, chair, three books, home-cooked meals and prescribed medicines for diabetes.

HOW DID MORNING BEGIN FOR ARVIND KEJRIWAL? On Tuesday, April 2, Arvind Kejriwal woke up early. His blood sugar levels were low this morning. He was served breakfast and tea at 6:40 am. On further day plans for Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar jail, ANI quoted sources saying: “After an early lunch, he will have to go back to his cell at 12 noon and have to stay there till 3 pm."

Arvind Kejriwal was taken to jail on Monday after the custodial remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case ended. The ED has cast Arvind Kejriwal as the “kingpin" in the liquor scam and told the court that he was "not cooperating". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The law enforcement agency also claimed that during the recording of his statements, the Delhi chief minister has named Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Other AAP leaders currently lodged in Tihar are Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh. Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who is also former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter is also lodged in Tihar jail.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!