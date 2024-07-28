’Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak responsible’: BJP blames AAP for deaths following Delhi coaching centre flooding

Delhi rains: Massive agitation broke out, and numerous students and locals assembled outside Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday morning. BJP leaders blamed AAP government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal for negligence

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Delhi rains: Officials from Fire Department pumping out water from Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar on July 28, Sunday. Few students allegedly drowned to death in the basement after a nearby drain burst open following heavy rain and caused flooding.
Delhi rains: Officials from Fire Department pumping out water from Rau’ IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar on July 28, Sunday. Few students allegedly drowned to death in the basement after a nearby drain burst open following heavy rain and caused flooding.(Hindustan Times)

Delhi's IAS coaching centre located in old Rajendra Nagar, on Saturday, became flooded following heavy rainfall and claimed the life of three UPSC aspirants trapped in the basement. The incident occurred after a nearby drain burst open causing a deluge in the basement of the popular coaching centre in Central Delhi.

The ruling BJP led-NDA at the centre launched a scathing attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government alleging that the local MLA and authorities ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj hitting out at AAP held Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak responsible for the deaths. “These children came here to create their future. But the government of Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak did not listen to any requests of the local people,” NDTV quoted BJP MP as saying.

"People had been asking Durgesh Pathak for last one week to get the drainage systems cleaned. Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak are responsible for the deaths," Bansuri Swaraj added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla also attacked the Delhi government and labelled it as a "murder" committed by AAP, reported NDTV.

Over the tragic incident, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “There should be an inquiry into the alleged corruption by Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned by the Delhi Municipal Corporation,” reported ANI.

On Sunday morning, massive protests erupted as scores of students and locals gathered outside the Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar demanding action against the coaching centre and authorities for negligence. According to officials, a drain exploded that lead to flooding in the basement.

On Saturday evening, fire brigade officials received intimation about students being stuck in the basement. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the site alongside five fire engines to assist in rescue operation. The bodies of two female students and one male student was recovered later in the night, after hours into the operation.

