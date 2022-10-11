Arvind Kejriwal flags off 50 low-floor CNG buses2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:35 PM IST
- Arvind Kejriwal has flagged off 50 new air-conditioned, low-floor CNG buses and 66 new enforcement vehicles
Listen to this article
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 new air-conditioned, low-floor CNG buses to “improve connectivity" in rural areas. Arvind Kejriwal also flagged off 66 new enforcement vehicles that included 36 motorcycles. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS systems, for the safety of citizens.