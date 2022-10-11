Arvind Kejriwal flags off 50 low-floor CNG buses

"Afterwards, the total number of electric buses would reach 1,800. The year 2025 would also be a milestone year as we would induct 6,380 additional electric buses by then. Several buses would be phased out during this period as well. By the end of 2025, Delhi would have a total of 10,380 buses in its public transport fleet. Of those, 8,180 would be electric buses. This means more than 80 per cent buses in Delhi would run on electricity. We will have a modern transport system by then," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}