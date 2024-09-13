Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Arvind Kejriwal's bail, stating he fulfills the necessary criteria and that the ongoing trial is expected to take a significant time.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court pronounced the verdict in the petitions filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the case registered by the CBI over the alleged excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had heard the matter and reserved verdict on September 5. Both the judges delivered separate judgments, according to legal news website LiveLaw {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While granting him bail in the case, the Supreme court said Kejriwal satisfies the triple condition for the grant of bail and we order accordingly.

Both the judges were unanimous while granting bail to Kejriwal considering the fact that the chargesheet has been filed in the case and that the trial is unlikely to be completed in the near future. Kejriwal cannot visit the office of the Chief Minister and Delhi Secretariat and also cannot comment on the case once he walks out.

Here is what the judges said in the order based on reports in LiveLaw: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Surya Kant 1-No impediment in arresting person already in custody. We have noted that CBI in their application recorded reasons as to why they deemed necessary. There is no violation of S.41A(iii).

3- Completion of trial unlikely to occur in immediate future. Dealt with prosecution's apprehension on tampering. Rejecting those, we have concluded...appellant satisfies test for bail. We order accordingly.

4 - Appellant will not make any public comment on merits of the case. Conditions imposed in ED matter shall apply in this case also. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan 5 -On necessity and timing of arrest, I have a definite point of view. Therefore, this separate opinion, while concurring with the view that appellant should be released. CBI's appearance raises more questions than it answers

6-It appears only after trial court granted regular bail to appellant in ED case, that CBI became active and sought custody. It didn't feel need to arrest for over 22 months. Such action raises serious question on arrest itself. A view may be taken.

7-As far as grounds of arrest are concerned, these would not satisfy necessity of arrest. CBI can't justify arrest and continue detention citing evasive replies. Accused can't be compelled to make inculpatory statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8-Travesty of justice to keep appellant in custody on these grounds, especially as he has been granted bail in more stringent PMLA. I fail to understand the great urgency on part of CBI to arrest appellant when he was on cusp of release in ED case.

9- Bail is the rule and jail an exception. Courts must ensure that pre-trial process does not become punishment.

10- Belated arrest of appellant unjustified, Justice Bhuyan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBI is a premier investigating agency of the country. It is in public interest that CBI must not only be above board, but must also be seen to be so. Every effort must be made to remove any perception that investigation was carried out fairly and that the arrest was made in a high-handed and biased manner. In a functional democracy governed by the rule of law, perception matters.

Like Caesar's wife, an investigating agency must be above board. Not long ago, this court has castigated the CBI comparing it to a caged parrot. It is imperative that CBI dispels the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot, Justice Bhuyan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}