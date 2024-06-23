Arvind Kejriwal health ‘highly worrisome,’ says AAP after Delhi CM ‘loses 8 kgs’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health has been deteriorating rapidly and he needs immediate and thorough medical evaluations to arrive at the root cause, the AAP said on Saturday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published11:55 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal weighed 70 kg at the time of his arrest which dropped to 62 kg by June 22.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal weighed 70 kg at the time of his arrest which dropped to 62 kg by June 22.

Arvind Kejriwal health: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health has been deteriorating rapidly since his arrest, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, June 22. Raising concern over Arvind Kejriwal’s health, the party in a statement claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's health is “highly worrisome” as he has lost 8 kgs since his arrest.

“The continuous weight loss, deemed very serious by the doctors, highlights the necessity for immediate and thorough medical evaluations to address and understand the root cause of Arvind Kejriwal’s health decline,” AAP said in a statement.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 on money-laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The party further noted that Arvind Kejriwal’s health has been rapidly deteriorating since.

According to AAP, the Delhi chief minister weighed 70 kg at the time of his arrest. His weight dropped to a concerning 62 kg by June 22. Delhi CM's health condition prompted the AIIMS medical board to advise the inclusion of 'parathas' and 'puri' in Kejriwal’s diet to help mitigate this issue, said AAP.

Highlighting the need for multiple tests given Arvind Kejriwal's persistently decreasing weight, the AAP said “We had demanded an extension of Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail for a week. Because even then, we feared that Arvind Kejriwal's health needed to be thoroughly examined. Doctors of Max Hospital had advised to get several tests done given Arvind Kejriwal's decreasing weight."

The party further claimed that although doctors at Max Hospital recommended a comprehensive medical examination for Arvind Kejriwal urgently, only a few blood tests were performed. In addition to this, the most important heart and cancer screening tests remain pending, the AAP contended.

On Thursday, a trial court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal; however, the Delhi High Court imposed an interim stay on the trial court's order.

(With PTI inputs)

